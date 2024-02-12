Coos County Snowmobile Crash with Injury

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin J. Valladares

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

February 12, 2024

Stewartstown, NH – On Friday, February 9, 2024 at approximately 3:45 p.m., multiple New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers along with a NH Forest Ranger were notified of a snowmobile crash on the Corridor Trail 21 in Stewartstown. An emergency response was initiated by the Colebrook Fire and Rescue Department, the Beecher Falls Fire and Rescue Department, and the 45th Parallel EMS.

The 73-year-old operator was identified as Ron Reiske of Brookfield, CT. Reiske was travelling west on the Corridor Trail 21 when he was unable to navigate a downhill right-hand turn in the trail. Reiske collided with a tree and was ejected from his snowmobile. Reiske was pinned under his snowmobile, which was engulfed in flames after the collision with the tree.

Reiske’s riding party was able to free him from the snowmobile before suffering any injuries from the flames. Reiske’s riding companions immediately called 911 for assistance due to the extent of his injuries.

Reiske was placed on a liter and with the aid of the Colebrook Fire Department’s UTV, he was transported a short distance down the trail to an awaiting 45th Parallel EMS ambulance. From there Reiske was initially transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook, but was subsequently transported to University of Vermont Medical (UVM) in Burlington by DHART Helicopter due to the extent of his injuries.

At this time the investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing. Scene evaluation and statements from other riding companions indicates that inexperience and speed were the leading factors.