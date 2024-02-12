NEXT Life Sciences Announces Successful Clinical Evaluation of the Delivery Method for Plan A™ Contraception for Men

Novel method represents an evolution for male contraceptive research.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXT Life Sciences, the company designing a non-hormonal, long-lasting, and reversible male birth control known as Plan A™, has most recently concluded a successful clinical evaluation of its new proprietary delivery method. Based on the results of this evaluation, it is expected that Plan A™ Contraception’s novel delivery method will be easier than historical intraluminal vas deferens delivery methods. Using this method, there was a positive confirmation of successful intraluminal access to the vas lumen (the tube that carries sperm) in 23/24 (96%) vas deferens, compared with only 16/24 (67%) vas deferens accessed using traditional methods that deploy larger devices and needle-based access devices.

The entire Plan A™ design in development will include a non-hormonal, reversible hydrogel solution, called Vasalgel®, which is inserted into the vas deferens to block the flow of sperm. The new proprietary delivery method was evaluated by Michel Labrecque, MD PhD, a member of NEXT’s Medical Advisory Board, and globally-renowned medical doctor, professor, clinical researcher, and pioneer in the field of no-scalpel vasectomies.

Dr. Labrecque conducted the clinical evaluation of this novel Plan A™ delivery method among 24 male volunteers at two Vasectomie Québec clinical sites in Quebec City. Dr. Labrecque has performed over 40,000 vasectomies and is an expert in the research and background of male contraceptive methods, including a previous iteration of the Vasalgel® hydrogel technology in India, known as RISUG. NEXT Life Sciences with Dr. Labrecque is developing this minimally invasive procedure in order to allow a provider to confirm with greater accuracy that the Vasalgel® is properly positioned within the vas deferens to act as a contraceptive.

After a safe and successful completion of the evaluation, Dr. Labrecque concluded, “The delivery method with the Plan A™ system is designed to be significantly safer than previous vas lumen access and hydrogel delivery methods.” He continued, “In both the formulation of its hydrogel and its unique delivery method, Plan A™ represents the evolution of a long line of research and advances in male contraceptive research.”

“Plan A™ expands upon decades of research and clinical experience with hydrogel-based contraception,” explained L.R. Fox, CEO of NEXT Life Sciences. “We’re pioneering a new delivery method because we want providers to have ease and comfort when providing Plan A™ to patients—which will be necessary to make this technology available at scale once it is approved.”

Today’s announcement of a successful clinical evaluation of Plan A™ Contraception’s delivery method in 24 men comes shortly after NEXT Life Sciences’ announcement of the conclusion of an oversubscribed successful funding round and its plans to initiate clinical trials of the Plan A™ system in its entirety (both the hydrogel and the delivery method) in 2024.

About NEXT Life Sciences: NEXT Life Sciences, Inc. (NEXT) is a medical device company striving to transform lives through the development of its lead program, Plan A™, designed to provide a non-hormonal, long-lasting, and reversible contraceptive solution for men. NEXT’s executive management team and board members have a proven track record of leadership across early-stage research, product development, and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at successful medical device and contraceptive companies that developed and launched products that achieved iconic status. For more information, visit https://www.nextlifesciences.org/ and https://www.planaformen.com/.