FinancialFox Launches 2024's First Foxy NFT Collection: Limited Edition Bitcoin Ordinals

Empowering Female Founders and Promoting Education

The FinancialFox is proud to unveil an exclusive limited NFT drop of 1500 Bitcoin Ordinals, created in collaboration with the talented Ayoub Bouzerda, the artist behind the Satoshibles NFT project.

The FinancialFox Ordinals drop aims to broaden inclusivity, promote education and amplify female founder visibility and voices within the Bitcoin community.

This is the inaugural NFT drop from the FinancialFox Club, a community of innovators committed to reshaping social narratives and dismantling stereotypes.

“NFT’s aren’t dead: their utility lies in the value they create for communities. In a recent article , it was noted that over 55 million ordinals have been inscribed to date.The Bitcoin ecosystem continues to grow, particularly for NFTs. Last year saw OnChain Monkey transition to ordinal subscription,” says Stefania Barbaglio aka Steffy, CEO and leader of the FinancialFox pack.

“With this project, we are looking to push the boundaries of what communities can achieve.”

Our project manifesto underlines our commitment to change by creating inclusive spaces in the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Collection features ten unique foxes inspired by ten female leaders within the Ordinal community who have agreed to support the project. We are dedicated to education and collaboration, especially between female founders, who are more often than not the lifeblood of our ecosystem.

For this drop, the FinancialFox is proud to partner with OrdinalsBot , a pioneering platform empowering creators and developers by providing accessible tools and resources for inscriptions, token creation, digital collectibles and more, fostering innovation, security and community growth within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed a new era of creativity and community being built on Bitcoin. I am very excited to see the FinancialFox community be part of the ecosystem and honoured for OrdinalsBot to be their launch partner” said Brian Laughlan, Co-founder of OrdinalsBot, and founder of the Satoshibles NFT project.

The Ordinals minting date is set for late February 2024. For more information on how to secure a FinancialFox Ordinal, get the latest updates on our Discord here .

Empowering Through Education and Collaboration

In the constantly evolving crypto landscape, our Bitcoin Ordinal Collection won’t just foster a community, but create a movement that reshapes the narrative around the under-represented. Our manifesto is a declaration of values – a commitment to education, collaboration and empowerment. We believe in the strength of diversity, the power of inclusivity, and the limitless possibilities that arise when we unite under the banner of equality.

“There is an abundance of male voices in Bitcoin and the whole Web 3 and crypto space, which is reminiscent of the traditional financial industry where I started my career in investor relations and PR. However, there are amazing women, some of whom I know personally, doing some ground-breaking work. Their contributions create space for future leaders, entrepreneurs and other curious women looking to join the industry and are imperative to shaping new narratives,” adds Steffy.

Inspired by the influential FinancialFox podcast, which has been providing education on crypto and emerging tech since 2017, this drop is one of the steps in establishing The FinancialFox Club , a member club poised to revolutionise interactions and connection among the curious and like-minded individuals of the foxy community that Steffy has been cultivating for years. Each NFT has an intrinsic value – it's the owner’s special access pass to the exclusive world of the foxes and its unique experiences, benefits and perks.

By being part of this foxy club, you would have access to educational and leadership sessions and content, direct access to unparalleled networking and bespoke curated experiences, limited-edition merchandise and so much more that’s yet to be revealed. While being empowered and supported in achieving your dreams, you’ll play an important role in shaping the community and ensuring its inclusivity. This is why we’re planning multiple future drops across various blockchains, so that no matter where you are, you can enter the ‘fox-verse.’

“We’re creating a new value-add for our foxes, and look forward to continuous journey and discovery as we shape the generations to come that will become part of our community” says Stefania Barbaglio,

Get excited for our fox-verse because the reason we exist is you: our community. If you aren’t part of our den yet, why the delay? Catch all our latest podcast episodes by tuning into FinancialFox . And to make sure you never miss a beat, join our Discord and WhatsApp community , and follow and like us on: X | Twitter , LinkedIn and Medium .

What are you waiting for? Join our FinancialFox Club and make the future foxy!

About

FinancialFox :



The FinancialFox is a visionary platform dedicated to reshaping financial and technological education. Spearhead by Stefania Barbaglio and inspired by the influential FinancialFox Podcast and YouTube channel, produced by PR agency Cassiopeia, the FinancialFox Club will be an extension of the media platform with the mission to empower individuals with invaluable knowledge and unique perspectives in the dynamic landscape of finance and technology.

About

OrdinalsBot : OrdinalsBot is a pioneering platform empowering creators and developers to explore the untapped potential of Bitcoin's Ordinals protocol. Launched in February 2023, they were the first automated inscription service. They provide a suite of tools and services for creators and developers to launch their Bitcoin's Ordinals/BRC20 project.



