Interdisciplinary Resource Highlight for Black History Month: Side x Side

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team has curated resources of content and instructional approaches to help educators include and highlight the important contributions of Black and African-American Mainers in authentic ways. These project-based strategies include finding local historical figures and guest speakers, researching local history, and bridging content areas.

Incorporating artistic approaches into the teaching of African American Studies of Maine can provide an authentic learning experience for all students. Here are specific instructional strategies using art integration practices:

Visual Storytelling through Artifacts Strategy: Invite students to explore artifacts and primary sources related to African American history in Maine. Ask students to select or create visual representations of these artifacts, accompanied by short narratives or stories highlighting their historical significance. Implementation: Students can use a variety of artistic mediums such as drawings, paintings, 3D printing, or digital media to create visuals/artifacts. This approach helps students connect emotionally and intellectually with authentic African American historical artifacts. Historical Timeline Murals Strategy: Have students create a collaborative historical timeline mural that illustrates key events, figures, and milestones in African American history in Maine. Each student or group can contribute a section to the mural, incorporating visual elements and brief descriptions. Implementation: Students can use a large wall space or poster boards to construct the timeline mural. This hands-on project allows students to synthesize information and visually represent the chronological progression of African American history in Maine. Story Quilts Strategy: Students can explore the tradition of quilting in African American culture by having students create story quilts that represent different aspects of African American history of Maine. Each quilt square can depict a specific event or theme. Implementation: Combine the individual quilt squares to form a larger quilt that tells a comprehensive narrative. This tactile and collaborative approach allows students to express their creativity while delving into historical content. Digital Exhibitions Strategy: Task students with researching and curating a digital exhibition that showcases images related to African American artwork and exhibits in Maine. Students can provide an interactive tour that highlights African American art images and artist backgrounds. Implementation: Display the digital artifacts in your classroom or school. Encourage students to write reflections on their interactions with the digital experience. Interactive Digital Maps Strategy: Have students create interactive digital maps that highlight the important locations, events, and communities in the history of African Americans of Maine. Utilize multimedia elements such as images, audio recordings, interviews, or personal narratives at each map point. Implementation: Students can use digital platforms or physical maps to create an interactive project. This strategy encourages geographical awareness and helps students understand the spatial context of Maine’s historical events. Community Art Installations Strategy: Have students organize art installations that represent African American history in Maine. Collaborate with local artists and students to create public art pieces that reflect the diversity and contributions of the Maine African American community. Implementation: Students can participate in the planning, designing, and execution of the art installations that serve as public educational displays.

Side x Side is a Portland-based organization that ignites academic excellence in education through comprehensive integrated arts-based programs, bringing critical thinking, creativity, and innovation into the classroom. Through community partnerships with the University of Southern Maine, local school districts, organizations, artists, professionals, and colleges, Side x Side integrates science, technology, literacy, and the humanities with the arts to enhance the school curriculum.

Side x Side provides free monthly webinars for educators on the first Wednesday of the month from 7-8 pm. These webinars offer innovative approaches to engage students in diverse modalities of expression, such as visual storytelling to interactive projects, after gaining insights into learned information.

For more information about interdisciplinary instruction, please contact Kathy Bertini, Interdisciplinary Instruction Coordinator at kathy.bertini@maine.gov