RB Capital Partners, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update for Optec International, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – RB Capital Partners, Inc., a judgment creditor against OPTEC INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCPink: OPTI) would like to clarify the judgment it obtained against the mismanaged company and its prior failed CEO, Roger Pawson.

As the largest investor and legitimate shareholder of OPTEC, we were forced to bring a shareholder derivative action against the company to secure our judgment, oust the failing Roger Pawson and to try to preserve the assets of the company.

The lawsuit was filed on the grounds that Pawson used the company for self-dealing, mismanaged the operations of the corporation, facilitated self-dealing and self and family enrichment at the expense of the shareholders, as well as diluted or dissipated assets, harming all of the shareholders of the company.

On November 11, 2023, our attorneys successfully secured a judgment against OPTEC and Pawson personally, for a cash judgment amount of $11,500,000.00 plus interests and costs for a total judgment amount of $14,681,270.50 against Pawson and Optec jointly and severally. The court’s judgment also prohibits Pawson from serving as a Director and/or CEO of Optec; prohibits Pawson from issuing any class of stock of Optec or transferring any assets of Optec to himself or any third party; prohibits Pawson from using Optec’s assets for his personal gain and to return all ill-gotten funds back to Optec, and finally, the court authorized RB Capital Partners, Inc, upon application to the court, to appoint a receiver to control Optec and its assets. We would also like to thank Mark Basile and all the amazing attorneys at The Basile Law Firm P.C. for securing this judgement and helping all of the shareholders.

A copy of that Judgment is attached and can also be found on our lawyer’s website www.thebasilelawfirm.com .

To date we have not sought the appointment of a receiver as we weigh the benefits of doing so and RB Capital Partners, Inc., nor any of its members, are an officer or director of Optec International, Inc.

About RB Capital Partners, Inc. :

RB Capital Partners, Inc. is a private investment fund headquartered and incorporated in California. The main investment focus of RB Capital is on small and microcap publicly traded companies trading on the OTC Markets, Nasdaq & New York Stock Exchange. RB Capital predominantly makes debt investments and is known for paying off harmful or convertible debt, giving companies a real chance of success. RB Capital Partners, Inc. does NOT manage any outside money nor does it have any investors. It is run and funded solely by Brett Rosen & Deborah Rosen who each have a 50% ownership stake in the company.

