Neuronetics Launches Latest Evolution in its TrakStar® Patient Data Management System

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced advancements to the TrakStar® Patient Data Management System, a proprietary, HIPAA-compliant, patient management and outcomes reporting system for providers using NeuroStar TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation). The update introduces features to streamline the way practices track and document status for their potential and current patients.

"It's essential for healthcare providers to have the most recent technology that supports them in continuously improving patient care processes," stated Cory Anderson, SVP of R&D and Clinical. "These newest enhancements in TrakStar can facilitate better internal practice communication and visibility to up-to-date and comprehensive information about prospective and current NeuroStar patients."

Included among the TrakStar developments are the ability to identify and filter potential patients by the contact method that led them to the practice, expanded methods for practices to update potential patient status, and the capability to identify reasons that existing and past patients ended treatment. All the features are designed to save practices time, allowing them to focus more on direct patient care rather than administrative tasks.

"My practice is here to provide our patients with the care and respect they deserve during their mental wellness journey," said Dr. Melissa Fickey, Founder of Embracing Life Wellness Center. "A big part of that is being able to easily understand where they are in the treatment process, and TrakStar helps us keep this information visible and accessible at our fingertips."

Another notable feature in this TrakStar release is a more robust Benefits Investigation report that provides practices with estimated patient financial responsibility prior to a patient beginning treatment. NeuroStar practices can now share this information with patients during the consultation process and provide immediate clarity in cost expectations from insurance providers.

These TrakStar features are available now for all cloud-based NeuroStar providers. For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit NeuroStar.com.

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. In the United States, NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.9 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

