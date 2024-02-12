Bladerite: Solana's AAA Battle Royale Goes Mobile, Partners with G2 for Web3 Game Promotion, Concludes Genesis Hero NFT Mint

Singapore, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to official news, Bladerite, a leading AAA game within the Solana ecosystem, has recently released its mobile version and is now available on both the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Bladerite is the world's first-ever Web3 melee battle royale game, requiring players to constantly explore the map, collect resources, and craft equipment while maintaining alertness. Their survivability ultimately determines the victor. The PC version of Bladerite was released in Q1 2023. This mobile version effectively extends its high-quality gaming experience, aiming to establish Bladerite as the world's first multi-terminal interconnected Web3 AAA game! (PC and mobile players can compete in the same game).



Supported by the Solana Foundation and Solana ecosystem, Bladerite combines AAA game quality characteristics with excellent environmental rendering, a healthy and balanced economic system, and the thrill of melee combat. This allows players to enjoy immersive combat fun anytime, anywhere. The Innovative gameplay model also offers players entertainment and economic benefits. The quality of the game has attracted support from top Esports Teams like G2! According to official reports, Bladerite entered strategic business cooperation with G2 in 2023 and launched the first season of a joint Esports Tournament in Q4 2023, attracting over 100,000 participants. Additionally, G2 and Bladerite will release joint game heroes to further enhance the gaming experience.

Bladerite also successfully completed the Genesis Hero NFT release yesterday. Six collections were launched, totaling 6,000 Genesis Hero NFTs. One collection was released on the global leading NFT platform, Magic Eden Launchpad, and five collections were released on the official Bladerite website. The initial price was 0.5 SOL. All collections sold out within 6 hours! Among them, the Death Hero Collection Sethelia sold out in just 10 minutes, demonstrating its popularity within the player community. Seeds Lab, the publisher of Bladerite, stated that a series of market activities and product upgrade plans will be released in the first half of 2024, inviting players, communities, and partners to look forward to them. This report will continue to be followed up.

Bladerite Basic Information

Bladerite is a melee-focused battle royale game created by industry veterans in game development and seasoned business elites well-versed in economics. The founding team boasts an average of 15+ years of entrenched experience, backed by a proven track record of success in the gaming industry. The Bladerite team not only showcases expertise in delivering high-quality AAA products but also demonstrates intuitive marketing acumen.

Solana Basic Information

Solana is a blockchain platform that uses a proof-of-stake mechanism to provide smart contract functionality. Its native cryptocurrency is SOL. Solana was launched in 2020 by Solana Labs, founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal in 2018.

G2 Basic Information

G2 Esports, commonly known as G2, is a premier European esports organization, initially established as Gamers2. It was co-founded by former League of Legends professional player Ocelote and seasoned esports entrepreneur and investor Jens Hilgers on February 24, 2014. On October 16, 2015, Gamers2 rebranded to G2 Esports. The organization has divisions in several competitive games including League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow Six: Siege, Valorant, Rocket League, Fortnite, and Sim Racing, among others.

The League of Legends division of G2 Esports has achieved the remarkable feat of winning the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) four times in a row twice (Spring and Summer Splits in 2016 and 2017, as well as in 2019 and 2020) and secured the title at the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational. In 2022, they clinched the LEC Spring Split championship.

