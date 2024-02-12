Monarch Private Capital Welcomes Walter L. McLeod as Managing Director

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital , a nationally recognized impact investment firm specializing in the development, financing, and management of projects generating federal and state tax credits, proudly announces the appointment of Walter L. McLeod as Managing Director of Monarch Strategic Ventures. With over two decades of executive experience in business development, strategy, and government relations within the energy and environment sectors, Walter brings unparalleled expertise and leadership to Monarch.



The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) holds profound implications for the realms of affordable housing, the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), and renewable energy sectors. This landmark legislation signifies a historic commitment to clean energy investment, offering an array of tax incentives, loans, and grants aimed at fostering the development of clean energy assets. These assets encompass a diverse range, including residential solar, battery storage, smart thermostats, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Under the visionary leadership of Walter, Monarch Strategic Ventures was conceived with the explicit purpose of “forging dynamic connections between clean energy, affordable housing, and grid modernization.”

“I am thrilled to join Monarch Private Capital and lead Monarch Strategic Ventures. Monarch's stellar reputation and expertise in affordable housing and renewable energy align perfectly with my passion for positive change in these critical sectors,” said Walter. “I look forward to leveraging our collective strengths to make a lasting impact on communities across the nation.”

Walter is the Founder and Managing Director of Eco Capitol Energy, a prominent cleantech holding company with multiple subsidiaries and solar projects across the seven-state Mid-Atlantic Region. His successful co-development of several high-profile utility-scale solar projects, collectively exceeding 700 megawatts, and valued at over $850 million, underscore his proven track record in the industry.

Furthermore, Walter serves as a Professor of Practice at George Mason University, where he established the Mason Energy Initiative and the Electric Vehicle Roundtable. His contributions to electric vehicle mobility have garnered recognition from industry giants, including Dominion Energy, Xcel Energy, Deutsche Bank, Daimler, Tesla, Volkswagen, EVgo, ChargePoint, Lyft, and Uber.

“Walter's extensive experience and reputation make him the ideal person to lead this venture,” stated Robin Delmer, Partner and Co-CEO of Monarch Private Capital. “His appointment as Managing Director of Monarch Strategic Ventures underscores our commitment to driving impactful investments in the affordable housing and renewable energy sectors.”

Walter is also a distinguished author, known for his widely read book, “The Carbon Creed,” published and distributed by New Degree Press. He earned his BA in chemistry from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, an MS in chemistry from the College of Science at George Mason University and completed the Executive Education Program at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

About Monarch Strategic Ventures

Monarch Strategic Ventures was founded with a clear mission: to capitalize on the deployment of IRA clean energy incentives and investments within the affordable housing sector. At its core, the company is forging connections between clean energy, affordable housing, and grid transformation, serving as a catalyst for progress in these vital areas. Acting as a conduit for capital deployment and tax credit allocation, Monarch Strategic Ventures leverages the resources of Monarch Private Capital’s funds and other financial channels. By strategically investing in cleantech projects, the company maximizes the efficient allocation of public and private funds across multiple projects, ensuring a broader impact on communities.

