Green Ammonia Market Grows With Increasing Demand From End-Users

Green Ammonia Market Size

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global green ammonia market saw revenues of $0.02 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $6.5 billion by 2031, with a remarkable CAGR of 80.1% from 2022 to 2031. This comprehensive report delves into evolving market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chains, regional dynamics, and competitive landscapes. It serves as a valuable resource for industry players, newcomers, investors, and stakeholders, aiding them in crafting strategies and fortifying their market positions.

Report Coverage & Details:

- Forecast Period: 2022–2031

- Base Year: 2021

- Market Size in 2021: $0.02 Billion

- Market Size in 2031: $6.5 Billion

- CAGR: 80.1%

- No. of Pages in Report: 343

- Segments Covered: Technology, Application, and Region

- Drivers: Increasing public concern and government regulations regarding carbon emissions and environmental preservation

- Opportunities: Growing demand for green ammonia as maritime fuel

- Restraints: High initial capital requirements for green ammonia plant infrastructure

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic initially hampered the growth of the green ammonia market due to strict restrictions and lockdowns, disrupting global supply chains. However, with market reopening, demand gradually surged, particularly from the shipping industry. Moreover, initiatives for green hydrogen production in regions like the Middle East, Africa, and Europe are anticipated to further drive market growth.

Segmentation:

The report segments the global green ammonia market based on technology, application, and region, providing in-depth analysis aided by tables and figures. This analysis assists stakeholders in identifying growth opportunities within specific sub-segments.

Leading Players:

Key players in the global green ammonia market include Siemens AG, NEL ASA, ThyssenKrupp, ITM Power, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Ballard Power Systems, AMMPower Corp, FuelPositive Corporation, Haldor Topsoe, Uniper, Hyport Duqm, Enapter, Starfire Energy, Engie, BASF SE, Yara International, Hiringa Energy, and Queensland Nitrates Pty. Ltd. The report examines their business strategies, performance, product portfolios, and market developments.

Conclusion:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global green ammonia market, providing insights crucial for strategic decision-making and market positioning. With robust growth projections and evolving trends, stakeholders can leverage this information to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate industry challenges effectively.

