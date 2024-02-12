Revving Up : Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Projected to Hit $142.2 Billion by 2030

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive ECU market generated $87.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $142.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive ECU market based on technology, application, mode, capacity, and region.

Based on technology, the powertrain segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ADAS segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on mode, the conventional segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the autonomous segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐎 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆,

𝐀𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐯,

𝐇𝐘𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐎𝐁𝐈𝐒,

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫,

𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐨, 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,

𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇,

𝐏𝐞𝐤𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐘𝐒𝐈𝐒

☑️The COVID-19 crisis created uncertainty in every market, including the automotive sector. The closure of assembly plants and large-scale manufacturing interruptions has led to the decline in global demand for automobiles, indirectly affecting the automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market.

☑️Governments across different regions announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, followed by the closures of national & international borders that restricted the movement of transportation & logistics services.

☑️Furthermore, the pandemic interrupted the mass manufacturing throughout Europe, closure of U.S assembly plants, and interruption of Chinese parts exportation, which caused a severe burden on the key players leading to merger & acquisition activities.

☑️However, the overall service activities of market players registered a steady and favorable recovery in the subsequent months with the increase in the sales of passenger cars, which leads to a rise in the demand of the automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market.

☑️As per the current scenario, the overall world is getting back on track slowly; with the new restriction and policies and a significant recovery in product sales across the retail sector, owing to the demand for electric vehicles, which positively influence the automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market.

