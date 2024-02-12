Animal Model Market Expected to Witness Growth of $2.67 Billion at 6.1% CAGR over 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal model market was valued at $1,469 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,677 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. Animal models are essential for studying human diseases and their underlying mechanisms. They provide valuable insights into disease progression, genetics, and potential treatments. Mouse models, in particular, are widely used in disease modeling studies.

Translational Research: Animal models are crucial for bridging the gap between basic research and clinical trials. They help researchers understand the effectiveness of new therapies, identify potential side effects, and predict human responses.

Genetically Engineered Models: Advances in genetic engineering techniques have led to the development of genetically modified animal models. These models allow researchers to study specific genes, simulate human genetic disorders, and evaluate targeted therapies.

Regulatory Compliance: Animal models play a significant role in fulfilling regulatory requirements for new drug approvals. Regulatory agencies often require preclinical data from animal studies to assess the safety and efficacy of new therapeutics.

Market Drivers:

Biomedical Research: Animal models are essential tools for conducting biomedical research. They provide a means to study complex biological processes, investigate disease mechanisms, and evaluate potential treatments. The need to advance medical knowledge and develop new therapies drives the demand for animal models.

Drug Discovery and Development: Animal models play a critical role in the early stages of drug discovery and development. They are used to assess the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of potential drug candidates before human clinical trials. The pharmaceutical industry heavily relies on animal models to identify promising compounds and ensure their effectiveness.

Market Segmentation:

Type of Animal Model:

Mice: Mice are the most widely used animal models due to their genetic similarity to humans, ease of handling, and availability of various genetically modified strains.

Rats: Rats are commonly used in toxicology and pharmacology studies due to their larger size and physiological similarities to humans.

Fish: Zebrafish and medaka fish are popular models for developmental and genetic research.

Rabbits: Rabbits are utilized in cardiovascular, ophthalmic, and dermatological studies.

Purpose/Research Area:

Drug Discovery and Development: Animal models used specifically for preclinical testing and drug development studies.

Disease Modeling: Animal models created to mimic specific diseases or conditions, aiding in understanding disease mechanisms and testing potential therapies.

Toxicology and Safety Assessment: Animal models employed to assess the safety and potential toxicity of chemicals, drugs, and other substances.

Genetic Engineering: Animal models that are genetically modified to study specific genes, mutations, or genetic disorders.

Surgical and Medical Training: Animal models used for surgical training and medical education purposes.

Services and Products:

Breeding Services: Companies that specialize in breeding and supplying various strains of animal models.

Model Development and Customization: Organizations that provide services for developing novel animal models or customizing existing models based on specific research requirements.

Cryopreservation and Cryorecovery: Companies that offer cryopreservation and storage services for maintaining and recovering genetically valuable animal models.

Model Characterization and Phenotyping: Organizations that provide services to analyze and characterize animal models, including genetic, phenotypic, and behavioral assessments.

End Users:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: These companies extensively use animal models for drug discovery, preclinical testing, and safety assessments.

Research Institutes and Academic Institutions: Academic institutions and research organizations employ animal models in various research areas, including basic research, disease modeling, and translational research.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs): CROs provide animal model-related services, including breeding, testing, and consulting, to support research conducted by pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions.

These are just a few examples of how the animal model market can be segmented. The actual segmentation may vary based on specific market research studies or industry perspectives.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global animal model market, owing to increase in preclinical activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies during drug development, rise in use of animal models by CROs, and surge in focus on personalized medicines in this region. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Taconic Biosciences

Envigo

Janvier Labs

Harlan Laboratories (Envigo)

genOway

TransGenic Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Crown Bioscience Inc.

