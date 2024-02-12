Metal Roofing Market Revenue Share Study Analysis Report

Metal Roofing Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global metal roofing market saw a revenue of $23.8 billion in 2020. It's projected to reach $33.5 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain dynamics, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

The surge in demand for metal roofing, driven by its advantages across various industries and government support for construction projects, fuels market growth. However, the presence of alternative roofing materials poses a challenge. Nevertheless, the expansion of the construction sector in emerging economies presents promising prospects for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the construction sector due to lockdown measures, leading to a halt in activities and impacting metal roofing demand. Manufacturing operations faced obstacles like raw material shortages, labor unavailability, and supply chain disruptions during lockdowns. However, post-lockdown, manufacturing activities are expected to resume.

The report offers detailed market segmentation based on metal type, product type, end-user, and region. Steel dominated the market in 2020, with the steel segment projected to maintain its leading position. Meanwhile, the zinc segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate. In terms of end-users, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2020, but the residential segment is expected to grow the fastest.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020 and is forecasted to maintain its dominance, with the region exhibiting the highest growth rate.

Key players in the global metal roofing market include Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd., Jinhu Color Aluminum Group, Central States Mfg, Boral Roofing, MBCI, Lifetite Metal Products LLC, ATAS International, Inc., McElroy Metal, and Aditya Profiles.

