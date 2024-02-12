Nonwoven Fabrics Market Scope and Profit-Sources Detailed Analysis

Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size

The durables segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Nonwoven Fabrics Market," providing insights into the industry's growth and dynamics. The global nonwoven fabrics market, valued at $38.3 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $68.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14288

Key Growth Drivers:

- Increased demand in the healthcare industry for products like face masks and isolation gowns.

- Growing usage of nonwoven fabrics in textiles.

- Demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient transportation vehicles.

Challenges:

- Raw material availability issues.

- Volatility in raw material prices.

Opportunities:

- Advancements in technology.

- Emerging applications in various industries.

COVID-19 Impact:

The pandemic has significantly boosted the demand for nonwoven hygiene products in healthcare settings, positively affecting the market.

Segment Analysis:

- Function: The durables segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

- Application: Hygiene accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its lead position. The building & construction segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR.

- Region: Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, followed by Europe and North America.

Key Players:

Several leading companies in the nonwoven fabrics market include Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Berry Global Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Glatfelter, DuPont, Toray Industries Inc., Lydall Inc., Fitesa, Suominen Corporation, and Johns Manville.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nonwoven-fabrics-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.