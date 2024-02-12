PVDF Resin Market Latest Trend, Region, Application, End-use Industry, Growth Opportunity, Key Players, 2023-2032

PVDF Resin Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the new research report, Global PVDF Resin Market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2031, and registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. PVDF (polyvinylidene fluoride) resin, also known as “Kynar”, is a group of versatile polymeric materials with unique properties that are highly beneficial for architectural coatings. They are the most stable commercial resins, possessing exceptional weathering characteristics. These resins are highly resistant to acids and solvents and offer a wide range of applications across industries such as chemical processing, transportation, electrical and electronic manufacturing, pulp and paper, and many others.

Diverse applications of PVDF resins:

Manufacturing electrical and electronic devices: PVDF resins possess enhanced insulation properties. Therefore, they can be used in the aircraft and electronics industries, especially in industrial power control systems and high-temperature wiring. They also act as a jacketing material for plenum cables and can be used in different kinds of voice and video devices.

Tubing: These highly versatile resins can be widely used in various single-layer and multi-layered constructions of tubes used across several industries including pharmaceutical, chemical, beverage, and fuel-handling applications. As these resins have high heat and chemical resistance properties, they can be used on a large scale as a liner for pipes and valves.

Polymer processing aids: As PVDF resins are designed to leverage the extrusion processes of thermoplastic resins, they can be used to cast film, blow molding, pipe and tube extrusion, and wire and cable jacketing.

Injection modeling: These resins can also be fabricated into parts by injection and compression molding. Hence, they can be utilized across industries such as food and beverage, chemical and nuclear industries, pharmaceutical, and automotive for various applications.

Used as battery separators: These days, PVDF membranes are gaining popularity as a binder for cathodes and anodes. As they possess good chemical and thermal stability and have appropriate pore size, mechanical strength, and shutdown characteristics, they can be used as a battery separator in lithium-ion batteries.

Beneficial Properties of PVDF Resin:

These resins are resistant to ultraviolet light (UV) and offer high energy-resistant properties.

They possess high dielectric strength.

They have low microbiological attachment, meeting standards for various food processing applications.

They deliver good thermal stability.

These resins also offer high thermal stability and have excellent abrasion resistance.

They also offer superior chemical and heat resistance.

Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, the same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. The North American region, including the United States and Canada, has been a prominent market for PVDF resin. European countries, such as Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom, have also been significant consumers of PVDF resin. Countries like Brazil and Mexico have shown a growing demand for PVDF resin due to their expanding industrial sectors and infrastructure development. The Middle East and Africa region have witnessed a rise in demand for PVDF resin due to infrastructure development, oil and gas exploration activities, and the growing chemical processing industry. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global PVDF resin market report include 3M Company, Arkema, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group Limited, Gujarat fluorochemicals limited, Kureha corporation, RTP Company, SABIC, Shanghai Ofluorine Co. Limited, Solvay and Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd.

