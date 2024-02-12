NA's foreign affairs - a highlight in overall achievements of Việt Nam: Official

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, February 12 - Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vũ Hải Hà has highlighted milestones in foreign affairs achieved by the legislature in 2023 during an interview recently granted to the press.

Hà underscored that 2023 marked the first year the Politburo’s Resolution No. 34-NQ/TW dated January 9, 2023 on major orientations and guidelines for the 13th National Party Congress’s foreign policy has been carried out in a concerted and comprehensive manner across all pillars, including activities led by the NA and its committees, friendship parliamentary groups, the NA Office, and organs under the NA Standing Committee, helping to deepen relations between Việt Nam and partner countries and traditional friends.

During his overseas trips, NA Chairman Huệ delivered speeches on policy issues at research institutes or universities, shared insights into Việt Nam's foreign policy in each country and region with a common spirit: Việt Nam is ready to be a friend, a trustworthy partner, and a responsible member of the international community, and actively and proactively integrate into the global community for the sake of peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

External activities not only promoted the exchange of expertise and professional insights but also enhanced ties between the Vietnamese NA and its international counterparts. Notably, attending the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Indonesia, the Vietnamese delegation contributed initiatives pertaining to regional security, socio-economic development, and gender equality, which were applauded by international friends.

According to Hà, Việt Nam also made significant contributions to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the 14th AIPA Caucus Meeting and the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians.

The NA’s foreign affairs in 2023 were carried out actively, proactively, and comprehensively in alignment with the directives, resolutions, and conclusions of the Party Central Committee, the NA and orientations on diplomatic activities of the 15th NA towards 2030, which have been approved. These efforts contributed to elevating diplomatic activities as a highlight in the overall achievements of the country.

In 2023, by enhancing relations with key partners such as the US, China, Russia, and other important countries like the Republic of Korea and Japan, along with the trend of upgrading ties with various nations, Việt Nam laid a robust foundation for the foreign affairs of the Party and the State in general, and for Việt Nam's diplomacy in particular.

Looking ahead to 2024, it is imperative for the Party and the State, particularly the NA, to actively and proactively implement the frameworks of relations established in 2023, Hà said.

The official emphasised the need to fully tap the benefits of harmonising Vietnam’s relations with partners in line with the spirit of "Vietnamese bamboo diplomacy" mentioned by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. This approach, he said, is vital for fostering an environment of peace and stability conducive to national development and the fulfilment of objectives set forth by the 13th National Party Congress. VNA/VNS