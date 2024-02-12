Polymeric Nanoparticles Market Future Scope and Latest Trends Analysis Report

Polymeric Nanoparticles Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the global polymeric nanoparticles market reached a valuation of $551.9 million in 2020, with projections indicating it could surge to $1.51 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The market's expansion is primarily propelled by increased demand from the pharmaceutical sector and a growing need from the automotive industry. However, the intricate manufacturing process poses a challenge to market growth. On a positive note, there's a rising preference for polymeric nanoparticles in electronics manufacturing, which is expected to create new opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly influenced research studies exploring the utilization of nanoparticles as potential treatments for Covid-19 patients. Various nanoparticles were investigated for virus detection, leading to heightened demand for polymeric nanoparticles during the pandemic.

Polymeric nanoparticles have demonstrated potential in delivering drugs to specific tissues without exacerbating drug-related toxicity. Consequently, there has been a surge in the adoption of polymer-based nanoparticles to facilitate targeted drug delivery since the onset of the pandemic.

The global polymeric nanoparticles market is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region. By type, the market is categorized into nanosphere and nanocapsule. While the nanosphere segment dominated the market in 2020, the nanocapsule segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.

In terms of end-use industry, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, electronics, and others. The electronics segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, although the pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the market.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global polymeric nanoparticles market include Nano research elements (Nanorh), Aphios Corporation (Aphios), Phosphorex, Inc., NanoSynthons LLC (NanoSynthons), CD Bioparticles (CD Bioparticles), Creative PEGWorks (CPW), Biopharma PEG (Biopharma), Nanoshel, Exelead, and Nanovex Biotechnologies SL (Nanovex).

