Polycarbonate Sheets Market Latest Survey Report 2031

The surge in demand from various end-use industries is driving the growth of the global polycarbonate sheets market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global polycarbonate sheets market reached an estimated value of $1.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of various factors including investment opportunities, winning strategies, drivers, opportunities, market size estimations, competitive landscape, and emerging trends.

The surge in demand from various end-use industries is driving the growth of the global polycarbonate sheets market. However, environmental concerns regarding polycarbonate sheets are hindering market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increasing demand from developed nations is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global polycarbonate sheets market due to halted industrial activities and disruptions in the value chain. Various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, building & construction, and automotive & transportation experienced a sharp decline in demand. However, the mass vaccination efforts in many countries are anticipated to improve the global situation, leading to the revival of the polycarbonate sheets market.

The market is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region. The multiwall segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market by 2031. The solid segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

In terms of end-use industry, the electrical & electronics segment contributed to over one-third of the total market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leading position by 2031. The aerospace and defense segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, capturing over three-fifths of the global market. The region is also projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. Other regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key market players analyzed in the report include Uvplastic Material Technology Co., Ltd., Covestro AG, Jiaxing Innovo Industries Co., Ltd., Polyvalley Technology Co., Ltd., Tuflite, Emco Industrial Plastics, Palram Industries Ltd, Exolon Group, Spolytech, and MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their position in the market.

