Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market to Record Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach USD 18.4 billion by 2031

Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market Size 2024

Growing incidences of brain injuries among people due to accidents & the increase in health awareness campaigns and programs drive the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market by End-User (Hospital, Diagnostics Center, Others), by Diagnostic Type (CT-Scan, MRI, Intracranial Pressure Monitoring, Partial Pressure of Oxygen in Brain Tissue (pBrO2), Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global traumatic brain injuries assessment industry was valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate USD 18.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

• Brainscope Company Inc.

• Novasignal Corporation

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• BioDirection Inc.

• Nihon Kohden Corp.

• Raumedic AG

• Compumedics Ltd.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Growing incidences of brain injuries among people due to accidents, rising per capita incomes which have changed the consumer demand for highly sophisticated and technologically advanced products and equipment, and the increase in health awareness campaigns and programs fuel the growth of the global traumatic brain injuries assessment market. However, the high cost of treating traumatic brain injuries hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, increasing technological advancements in healthcare facilities and the rising demand for advanced healthcare facilities among patients will present new growth opportunities for the global traumatic brain injuries assessment market in the coming years.

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Based on end user, the hospital segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global traumatic brain injuries assessment market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of latest healthcare technology equipment in hospitals. However, the diagnostics center segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031, as many people prefer to opt for expensive but high-class treatment facilities at diagnostic centers. Also, diagnostic centers provide timely assessment to patients.

Based on diagnostic type, the CT-scan segment contributed to the largest share of nearly one-third of the global traumatic brain injuries assessment market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is owing to the growing occurrence of brain injuries among people due to trauma or accidents. However, the MRI segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. MRI can distinguish between white and grey matter and is also used to diagnose aneurysms and cancers. As MRI does not use x-rays or other radiation, it is the preferred imaging modality when frequent imaging is necessary for diagnosis or therapy, particularly in the brain.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global traumatic brain injuries assessment market, and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. Currently, the region has maximum market players active in traumatic brain injuries assessment market and has one of the most advanced brain sensing technologies available. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is owing to the growing per capita income of people and their affordability for the expensive treatment in the region.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

