Cox Media Group and DIRECTV Reach A Multi-Year Deal and Restore Stations 

ATLANTA and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (CMG) and DIRECTV have officially reached a new multi-year agreement that will restore all CMG stations on DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse, effective immediately.

DIRECTV and CMG greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers.

About Cox Media Group
CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company's businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets, 50 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 10 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

About DIRECTV
Since its launch in 1994, DIRECTV has continually evolved its product, best-in-class content, service and user experience to provide customers with an industry-leading video offering. DIRECTV’s satellite service offers the industry’s best picture format and a variety of exciting content in 4K HDR. DIRECTV also gives customers the choice of watching movies and TV shows from virtually anywhere – on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via its mobile app. DIRECTV STREAM, the streaming video service, is designed for the household that wants the best of live TV and on-demand, compelling live TV packages, sports and, when using a DIRECTV STREAM device, access to more than 7,000 apps on Google Play.

For more information, contact:        

Cox Media Group
CMGMediaRelations@cmg.com

DIRECTV
Media@DIRECTV.com


