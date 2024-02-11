Real Estate Expert Marianne Padjan Launches Exclusive Off-Market Property Service for Buyers and Investors

About

Robert J. Moore is a highly accomplished professional, earning recognition from prestigious publications such as Forbes and Disrupt magazines. He is a bestselling author with international acclaim. His educational achievements include diplomas in Social Work and Addictions, as well as holding a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Psychology and a Master’s in Counselling Psychology. Robert’s influence on people’s lives is profound, as he weaves emotionally engaging narratives that offer profound insights into self-worth and the pursuit of a joyful and successful life. His work continues to leave a lasting impact on countless individuals, guiding them toward personal growth and fulfillment. Robert says: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to extend this approach to Just Like Family Home Care, a place where we’ve invested considerable effort in assembling a team of compassionate caregivers who share the same values. Our genuine excitement stems from the prospect of making a positive impact on the life of someone dear to you, and we eagerly look forward to meeting you.”