"Wranglers On the Floor" Shatters Records: Kingery & TY March Blend Urban and Country Beats shatters records on day one

Wranglers On the Floor" by Kingery & TY March: The Controversial Anthem Bridging Urban Beats with Country Streets Shatters Records on Day One

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an electrifying fusion that's challenging norms and captivating hearts, the groundbreaking single "Wranglers On the Floor" by musical innovators Kingery and TY March has taken the music industry by storm. Charting at an impressive number two on iTunes in the Country genre and making a bold entrance onto the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release, the track is a resonant force that seamlessly blends the soul of urban rhythms with the timeless spirit of country music.

This daring blend has not only sparked conversations but has also set the stage for a cultural shift within the music scenes of Nashville and beyond. "Wranglers On the Floor" is more than just a song; it's a movement, daring to bridge two worlds that many thought were parallel lines that would never meet.

The release has already become a viral sensation, with fans and critics alike debating its impact on the traditional boundaries of genre. Kingery and TY March, with their fearless approach and undeniable talent, have created an anthem that speaks to the heart of innovation and the spirit of unity in music.

"We wanted to create something that wasn't just a song but a statement," said Kingery. "Music has the power to unite, to heal, and to break down barriers. With 'Wranglers On the Floor,' we're not just mixing beats; we're blending worlds."

TY March added, "Seeing our song chart so highly on release day has been beyond our wildest dreams. It's a testament to the fact that people are ready for change, ready to embrace a sound that respects tradition but also looks boldly into the future."

As "Wranglers On the Floor" continues to dominate airwaves and playlists, Kingery and TY March are proving that music has no boundaries. This track is not only a milestone for their careers but also a beacon for the evolution of the music industry itself.

For further information, interviews, and promotional requests, please contact:

Nick Caster

nick@nc1agency.com

"Wranglers On the Floor" is available now on all major streaming platforms. Join the conversation and be a part of the movement that's reshaping music one note at a time.