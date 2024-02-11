Submit Release
Brent Jones’ Historic 4-Album “QUADRUPLE RELEASE”!!

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JDI/Sony recording artist Brent Jones, one of music’s topping selling artists for over two decades now, is kicking off 2024 with a MAJOR BANG with the release of 4 Brand-New Albums!

  • Mass Choir Album “Live Your Best Life!” (Feb 12th)
  • Praise & Worship Album “Majesty” (March 12th)
  • Youth Choir Album “Spirit Fall Down” (April 12th)
  • Preaching CD (May 12th)


“I’ve been blessed throughout my career to reach so many different audiences with my music – whether it’s writing songs for the church, my urban group The T.P. Mobb, my youth group The Fire, for the big screen such as the DreamWorks blockbuster movie “Trolls World Tour”, or collaborating with music superstars like Childish Gambino, Justin Timberlake, and Ariana Grande, my goal always is to create music that will change hearts and minds. Thus, this historic 4-Album “Quadruple Release” is just a natural extension of my musical ministry to reach the masses!”

A singer/songwriter extraordinaire, who’s pioneering work with his urban group Brent Jones & T.P. Mobb set the stage for Kirk Franklin and urban contemporary gospel, Grammy & Stellar Award winner Brent Jones’ new CD “Live Your Best Life!” is the highly anticipated follow-up to “Nothing Else Matters”, which reached #1 on Billboard and topped the charts for over 54+ weeks, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple awards including 2023 Stellar Award winner and 2023 Dove Award nomination.

JDI Entertainment/Sony

https://music.apple.com/us/album/live-your-best-life-single/1728293638

JDI Entertainment

Brandon Wilson

213-260-8636

Artist Brent Jones

Brent Jones - CD cover - Live Your Best Life

