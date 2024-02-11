Submit Release
Ibogaine By David Dardashti Shares Biomedical Engineers Take on Holistic Treatment

Mark Leslie Mitchelson, MD Praises Alternative Approach to Health and Wellness

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti and Doctor Mark Leslie Mitchelson offer insights behind ibogaine treatments as a safe and reliable option for improving health and youth. Doctor Mitchelson has practiced biomedical engineering in recent years and has never seen a remedy as effective as Ibogaine Hydrochloride.

Restoring Youth

Dr. Mark Leslie Mitchelson, a leading anti-aging specialist and medical doctor of 20 years, is advocating for alternative treatments to enhance wellness and longevity of life. Dr. Mitchelson explains that ibogaine has long been used to treat patients with opiate addiction and now he believes it can be used to help people look and feel younger. "I'm fascinated by the way ibogaine helps treat addiction, but I'm even more amazed by how it impacts the body," says Dr. Mitchelson. "At the clinic, I've noticed patients of all ages receiving ibogaine treatments and reporting an increase in energy and youthful appearance." Dr. Mitchelson notes that the treatment protocol can have an immediate effect on the body and suggests that anyone without chronic pain or a medical condition that requires medication should consider ibogaine as a safe and natural way to improve wellness. "I believe this clinic can be incredibly beneficial for anyone struggling with addiction and, with its ability to restore enzymes, people can use ibogaine to look younger," Dr. Mitchelson adds. "Anyone who wants to reduce the effects of aging should give ibogaine a chance." David Dardashti, CEO of Ibogaine By David Dardashti, agrees that ibogaine is a safe and effective way to restore youth and improve general health. "Our focus is on providing a safe and comfortable experience for anyone wanting to restore their youth," Dardashti explains. "Ibogaine treatments reset the body and help it to heal itself. I'm proud to work with a team of professionals dedicated to providing the very best care for our patients."

Dr. Mark Leslie Mitchelson and Ibogaine By David Dardashti both advocate for ibogaine as a safe and natural way to reduce the effects of aging and increase energy and youthful appearance.

If you're looking for a way to reduce the effects of aging and improve your overall health and wellness, consider ibogaine treatments from Ibogaine By David Dardashti. Visit our website to learn more about ibogaine and what it can do for you.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti is an innovative holistic treatment center that continues to optimize the most effective natural healing services. 

