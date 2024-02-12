The New York Women’s Foundation Celebrates Black History Month at the Oculus, World Trade Center, New York City
New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo
(Left to Right): Honorees Ngozi Okaro, Dr. Danielle R. Moss Cox, Marjorie Cadogan, Soffiyah Elijah, Dominic-Madori Davis, Rashidah Siddiqui, and Rosemonde Pierre-Louis in front of The New York Women’s Foundation’s Black History Month Display in World Tra
Honorees Dr. Danielle R. Moss Cox, Rosemonde Pierre-Louis, Marjorie Cadogan Photo Credit: The New York Women’s Foundation / Gabriella Toth
Camille Emeagwali, Devika Gopal Agge with honoree Ngozi Okaro and guests (Photo Credit: The New York Women’s Foundation / Gabriella Toth)
In celebration of Black History Month, The New York Women’s Foundation paid tribute to an exceptional group of women from diverse sectors.
Themed, “Looking back to look ahead” the idea of honoring the changemakers of today was inspired by the Sankofa bird in African tradition that serves as a reminder to look and embracing the past while looking ahead towards the future. With its vibrant colors and powerful message, the iconic image of this bird was the inspiration behind the selected group of honorees, each of whom has shattered barriers and continue to inspire positive change in a way that will be felt by generations to come. “The remarkable contributions of these women weave into the rich tapestry of Black history, and we celebrate their continued dedication to creating a more just and equitable world. From finance, journalism, government, and nonprofit, the fields represented by these women touch every sector, and their collective work in pursuit of justice is truly shaping New York City, not only for themselves but also for their communities and generations to come,” said Devika Gopal Agge, Senior Vice President of The New York Women’s Foundation.
The New York Women’s Foundation creates an equitable and just future for women, girls, gender-expansive individuals and their families by investing in bold, community-led solutions to ignite action for gender, economic, and racial justice. Since 1987, The Foundation has invested $125 million in 500+ organizations, creating a vibrant community of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, innovators, and change-makers.
The honorees embody the essence of intersectionality, recognizing the interconnectedness of their identities and experiences and are making history today.
Florence "Flo" Anthony, a prominent African-American reporter, who has left an indelible mark as a gossip columnist, syndicated radio host, TV contributor, and author.
In her role as Executive Deputy Commissioner at Human Resources Administration, Marjorie Cadogan has worked to expand access to health insurance for New York City residents and small businesses.
Dr. Danielle R. Moss Cox is a vocal advocate for expanded educational access and social justice and through her leadership roles at organizations like the YWCA of the City of New York and the Harlem Educational Activities Fund she has been instrumental in creating opportunities for Black and Latinx students.
In her role as a reporter for TechCrunch, covering venture capital, race, and culture, Dominic-Madori Davis has brought transparency to the intersection of money, power, and diversity within the tech industry.
As the Executive Director of the Alliance of Families for Justice, Soffiyah Elijah is a dedicated advocate for criminal justice reform and a staunch supporter of families affected by incarceration.
An activist for economic, environmental, and social justice, Ngozi Okaro is the founder of Custom Collaborative that has been a powerful advocate for a sustainable fashion reflecting a dedication to both people and the planet.
As Executive Director of the NYU McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research, Rosemonde Pierre-Louis leads a team committed to understanding the root causes of poverty and developing evidence-based interventions to address its consequences. Known for driving social and economic change, she has dedicated her career to helping the most vulnerable receive access to justice, services, and support.
A committed real estate professional, Rashidah Siddiqui’s law degree and active involvement in legal internships showcase her hands-on approach within the dynamic real estate market. Her membership in the New York State Bar Association and Brooklyn Bar Association underlines her commitment to the community.
As Chairwoman, Chief Culture Officer, and Co-Founder of Westfuller, Lola C. West has been a transformative force in the realm of wealth management. Her dedication to racial equity, social justice, and environmental considerations has shaped innovative approaches to investment solutions.
An internationally recognized Puerto Rican attorney and environmental justice leader, Elizabeth Yeampierre co-chairs the Climate Justice Alliance and serves as the Executive Director of UPROSE. Her trailblazing work in community organizing and climate justice reflects a commitment to sustainable development.
In recognition of their exceptional contributions, The New York Women’s Foundation honored each of these women with a citation and will be featuring them on its communications channels throughout this month. Their advancement of social justice, equity, and positive change aligns seamlessly with The Foundation’s mission of transformative and generous support for women-led initiatives. Guided by radical generosity, these changemaker and The New York Women’s Foundation are shaping the history of our future. The campaign can be viewed at: https://nywf.org/black-history-month/
I: @ nywomensfdn | F: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn
