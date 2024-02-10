SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FFNW, TCN, JBT, NS

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



First Financial Northwest Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFNW)’s , sale to Global Federal Credit Union. The proposed transaction is structured as a purchase and assumption agreement with Global purchasing substantially all assets and assuming substantially all liabilities of First Financial Northwest Bank for the all-cash consideration of $231.2 million, subject to certain adjustments. If you are a First Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.



Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN)’s sale to Blackstone for $11.25 per common share. If you are a Tricon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT)’s merger with Marel hf. If you are a JBT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS)’s sale to Sunoco LP for 0.400 Sunoco common units for each NuStar common unit. If you are a NuStar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

