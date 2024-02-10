Việt Nam works to cement ties with Peru

VIETNAM, February 10 - BUENOS AIRES — Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bùi Văn Nghị, who also covers Peru, Bolivia, Guyana and Suriname, presented his credentials to Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on February 8.

Expressing his honour to be the Vietnamese Ambassador to Peru, Nghị affirmed he will do his utmost to continue developing the bilateral ties between the two countries.

He expressed his wish that the two countries will bolster delegate exchanges at many levels and hold activities to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations (November 14, 1994 – 2024), contributing to effectively promoting bilateral ties.

On February 7, the diplomat met with representatives of Bitel – one of the largest telecom operators in Peru, which is also a subsidiary of Việt Nam's military-run telecom giant Viettel.

After 10 years of operating in Peru, Bitel has accounted for 19 per cent of the market share in the South American country. In 2023, Bitel earned a revenue of nearly US$408 million, with 5 million subscribers in 2023.

Besides providing telecommunications services, Bitel has also diversified products such as providing e-wallet services (Bipay), free OTT TV (TV360), electronic lottery (Tusami), and customer retention, especially in remote areas where travel is difficult.

Bitel is committed to providing free internet services to more than 4,000 schools in Peru and universalising telecommunications services. With this investment project, Bitel has created jobs for more than 3,000 Peruvians.

Phạm Đức Anh, general director of Bitel, affirmed that Bitel will continue to grow in Peru with plans to expand in several areas, including infrastructure, production, and business to ensure compliance with commitments with the Peruvian government, helping to cement the two countries’ relations. — VNS