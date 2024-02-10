WNS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating WNS (Holdings) Limited on Behalf of WNS Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against WNS (Holdings) Limited (“WNS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WNS) on behalf of WNS stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether WNS has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On February 2, 2024, WNS disclosed that "one of [WNS's] top five customers by revenue contribution in fiscal 2024 . . . served a termination notice on January 31, 2024," effective July 1, 2024. WNS further stated that "[w]e are in discussion with the customer around the support required for the transition of the services and are currently ascertaining the related financial and accounting impact."

On this news, WNS's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $11.04 per ADR, or 15.32%, to close at $61.00 per ADR on February 2, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired WNS shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: