Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 09, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 09, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Taylor Fresh Foods Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit

Company Announcement

Salinas, Calif., February 9, 2024 – Taylor Fresh Foods is voluntarily recalling Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit made with ingredient packets containing cheese as part of the expanded recall from Rizo-López Foods, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Taylor Fresh Foods has notified the retailer to remove the recalled kit from store shelves and all inventories. There are no reported illnesses to date associated with the Taylor Fresh Foods Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad kit.

The specific cheese item used in the product listed below is part of the expanded recall that Rizo-López Foods, Inc. conducted. Rizo-López Foods Inc. initiated a recall of dairy items under multiple brand names. As a result, Taylor Fresh Foods is voluntarily recalling the following product:

The below recalled product was sold at Walmart stores in AL, AR, CO, DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NY, OK, PA, SD, TN, TX, VA, WV, WY.

Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit 12.76oz, with UPC 681131305440 – Code dates starting with “TFRS” and BEST If Used By dates on or before Feb 21, 2024. The product codes can be found in the upper right-hand corner.

Consumers who have the recalled salad kit should discard it immediately and not consume it. Refunds are also available at the location of purchase.

Consumers with any questions may contact our customer care team at 855-455-0098 Monday through Friday 8am-5pm PST

Media Inquiries: press@taylorfarms.com.

