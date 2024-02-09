Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,743 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: DOH closely monitoring reported illnesses aboard Queen Victoria cruise ship

Posted on Feb 9, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) continues to closely monitor the reported outbreak of gastrointestinal illness aboard the Queen Victoria cruise ship, which is set to dock in Honolulu on Feb. 12.

Based on the available information, the outbreak appears to have been contained. We do not consider the cruise ship’s docking to be a threat to the people of Hawai’i. However, we continue to closely monitor and coordinate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The illnesses occurred during the ship’s voyage between Florida and San Francisco from Jan. 22-Feb. 6. As of Thursday, Feb. 8, 129 passengers and 25 crew members had become ill, according to the CDC. However, cases decreased substantially by the time the ship arrived in San Francisco. 

In addition to tracking illness before coming into port, the CDC Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) monitored the ship into the next voyage to ensure there was no carryover of illness. VSP continues to monitor for any new increase in illness reports.

Mitigation measures such as increased disinfecting of surfaces and isolation of ill passengers and crew were implemented. 

The cause of the illness has not been confirmed at this time, but the symptoms and spread appear to be similar to norovirus. 

# # #

You just read:

UPDATE: DOH closely monitoring reported illnesses aboard Queen Victoria cruise ship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more