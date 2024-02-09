UPDATE: DOH closely monitoring reported illnesses aboard Queen Victoria cruise ship

Posted on Feb 9, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) continues to closely monitor the reported outbreak of gastrointestinal illness aboard the Queen Victoria cruise ship, which is set to dock in Honolulu on Feb. 12.

Based on the available information, the outbreak appears to have been contained. We do not consider the cruise ship’s docking to be a threat to the people of Hawai’i. However, we continue to closely monitor and coordinate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The illnesses occurred during the ship’s voyage between Florida and San Francisco from Jan. 22-Feb. 6. As of Thursday, Feb. 8, 129 passengers and 25 crew members had become ill, according to the CDC. However, cases decreased substantially by the time the ship arrived in San Francisco.

In addition to tracking illness before coming into port, the CDC Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) monitored the ship into the next voyage to ensure there was no carryover of illness. VSP continues to monitor for any new increase in illness reports.

Mitigation measures such as increased disinfecting of surfaces and isolation of ill passengers and crew were implemented.

The cause of the illness has not been confirmed at this time, but the symptoms and spread appear to be similar to norovirus.

