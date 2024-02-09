Implementation of Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud, Marketing Cloud Account Engagement, and Mogli SMS/MMS

About Action Against Hunger USA

Action Against Hunger USA is leading a global movement to end hunger in our lifetimes. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach more than 24 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across more than 50 countries, our 8,300 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Current Context

In 2023, we completed a full assessment of our fundraising systems: defining requirements, establishing technology evaluation criteria, and analyzing systems in the categories of fundraising CRM, marketing, and online fundraising. The result of this assessment showed that our current ecosystem is not fully meeting our needs and is not set up for scaling in the near future. As our fundraising team is growing in size, sophistication and revenue, we have made the decision to move from our current set of systems to the Salesforce Platform.

Scope of Services Requested

Action Against Hunger USA is seeking an implementation partner to assist with our migration from our current suite of systems to the Salesforce Cloud. This would be a series of migrations, including:

Blackbaud’s Raiser’s Edge NXT (200,000+ Records) to Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud CRM

AirTable (1 Workspace, 3 Bases) to Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud CRM

MailChimp (150,000+ Records) to Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement (formerly Pardot)

SimpleTexting (73,000+ Contacts) to Mogli SMS/MMS

Action Against hunger currently uses several tools that we plan to continue using, and would like to integrate into our Salesforce environment, including:

Funraise

Basecamp

Enterprise Microsoft tools (Outlook, SharePoint, Teams, etc)

Microsoft Power BI

Double the Donation

We would also need assistance identifying what tools from our existing map can be replaced with Salesforce functionality, and which we may need to replace with new tools (Givergy, Blackbaud Analytics/ResearchPoint, Zapier, Typeform, etc.)

The implementation of these systems will provide us with an integrated tech stack that allows us to handle larger volumes of data and gain a 360-degree view of all our prospects and donors no matter how they choose to interact with us. It will also allow us to streamline processes and have more accurate data.

Additional documentation about our current systems and processes can be found here: Salesforce Implementation RFP Background Documents

Assignment/Outputs

Discover and validate business requirements, develop a timeline, define scope for implementation, and change management process.

Gather and manage input from multiple stakeholders on needed platform design and features; facilitate design sessions

Build and refine infrastructure of Salesforce Nonprofit Cloud, including architecture, testing and validation, and data migrations

Provide training to Action Against Hunger USA staff on how to use these new tools; identify any gaps or issues

Monitor system stabilization and implement enhancements

Weekly check-in meetings with the selected project team to go over timeline and progress

Based on these outputs, please provide your best cost estimate with your proposal.

Project Timeline

We plan for this project to kick off as early as possible in 2024. The estimated timeline is 18-24 months. We are looking for an implementation partner who will work with our schedule and fundraising calendar. For example, Q4 is our busiest fundraising season and should not be targeted for a go live date.

Milestone Dates (subject to change) Proposal Submission Deadline 2/23/24 Select Finalists 3/01/24 Finalist Presentations 3/11/24 – 3/12/24 Final Implementation Partner Selected 3/19/24 Launch Project 3/25/24

How to Respond

Please send a proposal by email to Heidi Kaufmann, Associate Director of Fundraising Systems, at hkaufmann@actionagainsthunger.org.

Selection Criteria

Cost

Ability to meet timeline

Experience with migrations off Raiser’s Edge NXT

Experience with implementation of Salesforce

Experience with implementation of Marketing Cloud Account Engagement

References

Please include names and phone numbers of staff at three nonprofit organizations with similar systems maps and database sizes who have been your clients during the last 18 months, whom we can call as references.