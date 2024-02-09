SB1015 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2024-02-09
WISCONSIN, February 9 - An Act to repeal 20.867 (3) (v); and to create 20.435 (1) (bd) of the statutes; Relating to: transfer from the state building trust fund to the general fund, funding for grants to support hospital emergency department services, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Health
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/9/2024 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Health
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1015