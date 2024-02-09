Porsche Woodland Hills New Gen 5 Porsche Dealership Opens off the 101

Woodland Hills, California, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche enthusiasts now have a new reason to celebrate as the brand new Porsche Woodland Hills Gen 5 Porsche dealership opens its doors. This high-tech, state-of-the-art dealership promises to offer an elevated customer experience for its guests.



The new dealership aims to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment where Porsche enthusiasts can gather together, admire the latest models, and get up close and personal with some of the most legendary vehicles in automotive history.

Housed in a brand new beautiful building with aluminum architecture, the dealership stands as a state-of-the-art structure and cutting-edge design. The interior of the dealership provides a technology-focused immersive Porsche experience with a hands-on approach.

"We are excited to bring this new Porsche dealership to Woodland Hills. This Gen 5 dealership was built by Porsche enthusiasts for Porsche enthusiasts and will ignite passion for the brand and bring together Porsche enthusiasts from all over California." Says Scott Stanley, General Manager.

The dealership boasts the largest inventory of the pioneering all-electric model, the Porsche Taycan, in the country, while also offering a diverse selection of high-performance models equipped with cutting-edge features. On the second floor, you'll find dedicated workspaces and a comfortable lounge area, ideal for hosting special events. The service department boasts more than 34 service bays, and there's even a designated area where visitors can observe the service operations through a spacious window. Each showroom "world" offers an immersive, multi-sensory experience using an audio/visual system for configuring personalized cars prior to purchase.

"We're thrilled to welcome Porsche enthusiasts to our state-of-the-art dealership. The journey has been exciting, and we're proud of what we've achieved. Porsche Woodland Hills stands as the first major metro Gen 5 destination Porsche, a premier choice conveniently located right off the 101 in Woodland Hills." - Howard Tenenbaum, Dealer Principal.

Members of the press are encouraged to schedule an exclusive tour of the dealership to experience the innovative features and exquisite design. As the dealership continues to grow and serve the community, visitors can look forward to multiple events, including exclusive test drives, meet and greets, and more.

About Porsche Woodland Hills:

Porsche Woodland Hills is part of Keyes Motors Inc., family-owned and operated in LA for over 75 years. Conveniently located in Woodland Hills, Porsche Woodland Hills specializes in providing the Los Angeles and greater LA area with high-quality service and sales of Porsche vehicles. Learn more at PorscheWoodlandHills.com

