The ILCC is Rooting for a Super Bowl that Includes Drinking Responsibly

ILLINOIS, February 9 - The Super Bowl is a major cultural event in the United States. All week, football fans have been gearing up for Superbowl LVIII this Sunday, February 11th. Whether you are rooting for the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) wants you to enjoy the Big Game and be mindful of your alcohol consumption.





The Super Bowl draws a large television viewership, and the host city is overrun with visitors that are in town to celebrate and party. For people watching at home or attending in person, drinking and alcohol marketing will be everywhere on game day. Alcohol, especially beer, and the Super Bowl seem to go hand in hand.









"We want everyone to enjoy the Super Bowl festivities this weekend. As always, we urge the public to drink in moderation and hydrate. Whether you are drinking mocktails, wine, beer or spirits during the Super Bowl, the ILCC wants you to have fun and be safe." said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director, Lisa Gardner.





In addition to the football game itself, the Super Bowl has also become known for its entertaining commercials, with beer commercials being some of the most popular every year. The Super Bowl generates millions of dollars for the alcohol industry, and alcohol brands spend just as much to make sure consumers see their commercials. Whether it's with a funny commercial or the nostalgia from a Clydesdales beer commercial, advertisers understand the importance of product placement and how to connect with consumers.





About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.



