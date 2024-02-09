When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 08, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 09, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Dole, Marketside, President’s Choice Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE –Monterey, CA–February 8, 2024–Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling from the market a limited number of Dole-branded and private label salad kits described below, which were processed on the same line as a cheese that has been recalled by the manufacturer, Rizo-Lopez Foods, for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. (https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/rizo-lopez-foods-inc-voluntarily-recallsdairy-products-because-possible-health-risk)

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This recall notification is being issued due to the potential for cross-contamination of cheese contained in certain masterpacks by cheese potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes from our packaged cheese supplier. At this time, we are unaware of any specific illnesses associated with our products. or by other purchasers of their recalled cheese.

A listing of products subject to this recall is set forth below and includes Dole, President’s Choice, and Marketside brands. The product lot codes are located in the upper-right-hand corner of the package. Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators or freezers are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.

Recalled salad items were distributed in the states of AL, CA, CT, FL, GA, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, UT, VA, WA and WI. Additionally, these salads were distributed in the following Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.

No other Dole products are part of these voluntary recalls.

Dole retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.

Retailer and consumer questions about the voluntary recalls should be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 3:00pm Pacific Time.

Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.

Brand Product Description UPC Lot Code Starting With BIUB Dole Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch 71430000915 W019- W036 02/03/2024-02/20/2024 N019-N036 02/03/2024-02/20/2024 Dole Chop Kit Avocado Ranch Chop Kit Ranch A L'Avocat 71430000922 W022- W036 2024 FE 06 - 2024 FE 20 Dole Premium Kit Southwest Salad 71430017012 W022- W036 02/04/2024-02/18/2024 N022- N036 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024 Dole Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit 71430002063 W029- W036 02/11/2024- 02/18/2024 N022- N036 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024 Dole Premium Kit Endless Summer 71430010730 W022- W036 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024 N023- N036 02/05/2024-02/19/2024 Dole Supreme Kit Southwest Salad

Supreme Kit Salade Du Sud-Ouest 71430017111 W020- W036 2024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 18 President's Choice Southwest Salad Kit

Sud-Ouest Kit de Salade 60383023195 W034-W036 2024 FE 17 - 2024 FE 18 B018- B024 2024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 09 Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch 681131305440 B020- B036 02/05/2024- 02/21/2024 FDA Outbreak Investigation