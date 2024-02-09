COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Listeria monocytogenes
- Company Name:
- Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
Dole, Marketside, President’s Choice
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE –Monterey, CA–February 8, 2024–Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling from the market a limited number of Dole-branded and private label salad kits described below, which were processed on the same line as a cheese that has been recalled by the manufacturer, Rizo-Lopez Foods, for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. (https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/rizo-lopez-foods-inc-voluntarily-recallsdairy-products-because-possible-health-risk)
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
This recall notification is being issued due to the potential for cross-contamination of cheese contained in certain masterpacks by cheese potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes from our packaged cheese supplier. At this time, we are unaware of any specific illnesses associated with our products. or by other purchasers of their recalled cheese.
A listing of products subject to this recall is set forth below and includes Dole, President’s Choice, and Marketside brands. The product lot codes are located in the upper-right-hand corner of the package. Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators or freezers are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.
Recalled salad items were distributed in the states of AL, CA, CT, FL, GA, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, UT, VA, WA and WI. Additionally, these salads were distributed in the following Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.
No other Dole products are part of these voluntary recalls.
Dole retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.
Retailer and consumer questions about the voluntary recalls should be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 3:00pm Pacific Time.
Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.
|
Brand
|
Product Description
|
UPC
|
Lot Code Starting With
|
BIUB
|Dole
|Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch
|71430000915
|W019- W036
|02/03/2024-02/20/2024
|N019-N036
|02/03/2024-02/20/2024
|Dole
|Chop Kit Avocado Ranch Chop Kit Ranch A L'Avocat
|71430000922
|W022- W036
|2024 FE 06 - 2024 FE 20
|Dole
|Premium Kit Southwest Salad
|71430017012
|W022- W036
|02/04/2024-02/18/2024
|N022- N036
|02/04/2024- 02/18/2024
|Dole
|Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit
|71430002063
|W029- W036
|02/11/2024- 02/18/2024
|N022- N036
|02/04/2024- 02/18/2024
|Dole
|Premium Kit Endless Summer
|71430010730
|W022- W036
|02/04/2024- 02/18/2024
|N023- N036
|02/05/2024-02/19/2024
|Dole
|Supreme Kit Southwest Salad
Supreme Kit Salade Du Sud-Ouest
|71430017111
|W020- W036
|2024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 18
|President's Choice
|Southwest Salad Kit
Sud-Ouest Kit de Salade
|60383023195
|W034-W036
|2024 FE 17 - 2024 FE 18
|B018- B024
|2024 FE 03 - 2024 FE 09
|Marketside
|Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch
|681131305440
|B020- B036
|02/05/2024- 02/21/2024
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Dole Consumer Response Center
- 800-356-3111
- Media:
- Bil Goldfield - Director, Corporate Communications, Dole Food Company, Inc.
- 818-874-4647