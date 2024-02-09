Hubbell Completes Sale of Residential Lighting Business

Shelton, CT, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it has completed the sale of its Residential Lighting business to Kingswood Capital Management, LP. The business sells indoor and outdoor lighting solutions to the residential market.



About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2023 revenues of $5.4 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

