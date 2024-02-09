Consumer Alert: Tips for Encor Solar Customers
Friday, February 9, 2024
When a company suddenly goes out of business, it can lead to problems for its customers. Our office was recently notified that the solar company Encor Solar has gone out of business, leaving many North Carolinians without products or services for which they paid. Our office’s Consumer Protection Division is continuing to investigate this matter.
In the meantime, here is what Encor Solar customers should do:
- If you have problems with the system you purchased from the business or installation is incomplete, consult with private counsel about what options are available to you.
- If you financed your purchase, contact your lender to see what relief the lender is willing to offer or if the lender is working with other installers to finish installation or service the systems.
- You can also contact the manufacturers of any malfunctioning components of the system.
- If you were impacted by Encor Solar’s closure, please file a complaint with our office at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint.