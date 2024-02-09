Submit Release
LOVE IS IN THE AIR AT DENNY'S: FREE PANCAKES, FREE VEGAS WEDDINGS & MORE NEXT WEEK

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  -- Cupid is bringing more than romance to Denny's restaurants nationwide next week. On Tuesday, February 13, diners can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes* from 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM in honor of National Pancake Day. Craving an endless amount of buttermilk pancakes? Take advantage of Denny’s All Day Diner Deals with All You Can Eat Pancakes starting at $5.99 [prices vary; check local restaurant].

And lovebirds looking to renew their vows or tie the knot can say "I do" at no cost at the Denny's Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas [450 Fremont Street]. The first 10 couples** to reserve a spot between 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM on Valentine's Day will receive a complimentary wedding package complete with officiant, music, decor, and a Pancake Puppies ® Cake. Newlyweds will also get vouchers for two free Original Grand Slams to enjoy on their next visit. All couples married at the chapel on February 14 will receive a special bacon bouquet and champagne toast. If you can’t make it on Valentine’s Day, Denny’s Wedding Chapel is available year-round. For more information, visit dennys.com/vegas-weddings.

*Dine-in only at participating locations. One free short stack (two buttermilk pancakes) per guest with the purchase of an entree. Cannot be combined with other offers, coupons, discounts or promotions.

**This free, limited-time offer is available only on Valentine’s Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT at Denny’s on 450 Fremont Street in Las Vegas. For the safety of our guests, the Wedding Chapel will be cleaned and sanitized by a Sanitation Specialist before and after each wedding. Call the restaurant at (702) 471-0056 to reserve your spot, as spaces are limited.

