Nine Mile Continues Wedge Project Option with First Anniversary Payments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the “Company” or “Nine Mile”) announces that it has made payments under its option to Purchase 100% of Wedge Project, dated February 9, 2023, (the “Option”) with Slam Exploration Ltd. (“Slam”). The Option and payments were previously announced on February 16, 2023.



The Company has issued 200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share, in accordance with the Option. Slam and the Company have agreed to convert the $20,000 cash payment owing under the Option to units as part of the Company’s recently announced private placement.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month and a day hold period.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME) VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company’s primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS; California Lake VMS; Canoe Landing Lake (East–West) VMS and our new Wedge VMS Projects. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

