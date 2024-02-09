Việt Nam Peru's No.1 partner in ASEAN: Peruvian official

VIETNAM, February 9 -

BUENO AIRES — Vietnamese Ambassador to Peru Bùi Văn Nghị has presented a copy of his credentials to Director-General of Protocol and State Ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru Jaime Cacho-Sousa Velázquez who underlined that Việt Nam is the number one partner of his country in ASEAN.

Cacho-Sousa highly valued the efficiency of Vietnamese-funded projects in Peru, especially Bitel telecommunications company which is invested by Viettel and providing services to rural and border areas of Peru.

He said he hopes the two countries will consider a cooperation agreement in the field of telecommunications to expand service coverage in far-flung areas of Peru, helping poor children access technologies for studying.

The Peruvian official thanked Việt Nam for supporting Peru to host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2024, affirming that Peru hopes to welcome Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng during the event.

Ambassador Nghị conveyed President Thưởng's regards and invitation to Peruvian President Dina Boluarte to visit Việt Nam.

The two sides agreed to coordinate closely in organising activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Peru diplomatic relations, while cooperating in strengthening two-way trade as well as partnership in new areas such as tourism, education, and technology, and fostering coordination at multilateral forums such APEC and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

At a working session with Ambassador Javier Augusto Prado, Director of the Asia-Pacific Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru, in Lima on February 8, Ambassador Nghị highlighted progress of relations between the two countries in economy, trade and investment, as well as prospects for bilateral ties when both sides become full members of the CPTPP.

Việt Nam has supplied Peru with footwear, clinker and cement, computers, electronics and components, plastics, yarn, rubber, aquatic products, and interior products, while importing fishmeal, fish oil, acrylic fibers, and materials from Peru.

The Vietnamese diplomat asked Peru to continue creating favourable conditions for projects of Viettel and Petrovietnam in the country, and Augusto Prado pledged to create optimal conditions for businesses of the two sides to exploit economic cooperation potential between the two countries.

Currently, Peru is the sixth largest trade partner of Việt Nam in Latin America. — VNS