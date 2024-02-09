Mental Health Takes Center Stage at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you think of New York Fashion Week, what comes to your mind? Glitz and glamour? Models walking down a runway? Mental Health? The Break Free Designer Showcase is a powerful statement that recovery permeates to every industry and should be celebrated on a global stage. The Break Free Foundation is the only non-profit on the fashion calendar each season whose advocacy is as vibrant as the fashions walking down the runway.

This season, fashion designers Alexandra Nyman of LadyCat, Tyrone Chablis of Chablis Designs, Devan Markiewicz of Dmarxx Design, Aisha Lee of Me by Lee Boutique, Michael Moss of Big Man Culture, and At Night We Prey, are all set to unite during NYFW to raise awareness on mental health and recovery.

This Monday, February 12th, at 6 pm, the Break Free Designer Showcase breaks away from traditional fashion norms by featuring mental health and recovery rights activists as models and designers. These activists, through their designs will shine a light on the pressing issues of mental health, substance use, and co-occurring disorders within the fashion industry and beyond.

The proceeds from this showcase go to the Break Free Foundation's scholarship fund, which provides scholarships for those seeking treatment for a substance use disorder through attending an inpatient and outpatient center at low to no cost to them.

For the upcoming Break Free NYFW showcase, our guest speakers include Alysse Bryson, the founder of The Sober Curator, Kate Vitela, a person in recovery and a nurse coach, Sarah Blas, a local community activist, and Alexandra Nyman, the founder of the Break Free Foundation.

Performing on the runway will be body-positivity advocate Lexi Martin. In her remarks about her upcoming performance, Lexi Martin stated, “I feel very drawn to the [Break Free Foundation] and its mission of inclusivity as well as helping to end the stigma surrounding mental health. My recent single, ‘SUPERPOWER,’ addresses this subject that is so dear to me.” Guests are in for a real treat to hear the newly released, chart-toping single live at Break Free.

This showcase is supported by Dance Safe, Rainier Center, and the Safe Project Us, with additional support from the New York Makeup Academy, the Paul Mitchell School, Grüvi, Soirée, Atmosphere Brewery, The Sober Curator, Rehab Studios, The Break Free Foundation, Mocktail Mart, NAMI NYC, BigVision, Sober in Central Park, Sober is the New Cool, and so many more.

At 6 pm when the doors open, guests will be treated to an exclusive tasting of Soirée’s product line, featuring fruity and floral notes for attendees to taste and sip on while they wait for the show to begin. Soirée was founded by Margaret Josephs of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In an interview with People Magazine, Margaret remarked on her decision to live a life sans the alcohol, “[My Mom had an] unhealthy relationship with alcohol. You really go either way, but it was very frightening to me so I did vow as I grew up I’m never going to drink in front of my children,” Margaret continued, “I don’t like to feel out of control and you can still be the life of the party and not drink."

At 8:30 pm when the runway show ends, guests can enjoy Break Free’s exclusive after-party, presented by Mocktail Mart, who will be featuring a pop-up NA bar experience. There will also be an art gallery exhibit curated by Darlene Eugine’s Art Gallery.

DEAG is hosting an exclusive preview of their brand new gallery, “Cocooning: Transformative Introspection” at Break Free on Monday, February 12th. The collection of art features artists in recovery as they reflected on the theme of “diving deep into their inner world to emerge stronger and enlightened.”

For tickets to this revolutionary event happening on Monday, February 12th at the Prince George Ballroom located at 15E 27th Street, visit Eventbrite.

Please note, this article includes mentions of mental health and substance use disorders. If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to a trusted healthcare professional.

Buy Tickets at: Eventbrite

Official Site: https://www.breakfreenyfw.com

