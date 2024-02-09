Discover the JOY (Joystream) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of JOY on its platform in the Innovation zone (Layer 1) and the JOY/USDT trading pair started from 2024-02-09 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit JOY for trading from 2024-02-08 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for JOY opened at 2024-02-10 10:00 (UTC)

About JOY

JOY is the native digital asset for the Joystream Network with a supply of 1 billion coins. JOY plays a pivotal role within the Joystream decentralized video platform, facilitating governance mechanisms and powering interactions among creators, users, and validators. As an integral component of the Joystream ecosystem, JOY enables seamless transactions, incentivizes content creation and curation, and fosters community engagement. JOY embodies the spirit of decentralized innovation and empowerment, driving the evolution of online video sharing towards a more transparent, inclusive, and rewarding experience for all participants.

In addition to its utility within the Joystream network, JOY serves as a symbol of empowerment for content creators and users alike. By leveraging blockchain technology, JOY enables creators to retain ownership and control over their content, ensuring fair compensation and recognition for their contributions. Moreover, JOY fosters a vibrant ecosystem where users can discover, consume, and engage with a diverse range of content, free from the constraints of centralized platforms. As a decentralized digital asset, JOY embodies the principles of transparency, autonomy, and community-driven governance, empowering individuals to participate in shaping the future of online media.

JOY also represents a gateway to a new paradigm of content monetization and distribution. Through the issuance of creator tokens and the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), JOY enables creators to unlock additional revenue streams and establish direct relationships with their audience. Whether through tokenized ownership of exclusive content or participation in decentralized governance mechanisms, JOY holders are incentivized to actively contribute to the growth and sustainability of the Joystream ecosystem. As we continue to innovate and expand the capabilities of JOY, we envision a future where decentralized digital assets redefine the way value is exchanged, shared, and distributed within the online content landscape.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , commented on the listing of JOY on the exchange, emphasizing the significance of decentralized video platforms in today's digital landscape. Warin remarked, "The listing of JOY on XT.COM marks a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency community, highlighting the growing importance of decentralized video platforms in revolutionizing content creation and distribution."

About Joystream

Having the advent of JOY's listing on XT.COM, Joystream embarks on a transformative journey towards broader adoption and impact. This milestone exemplifies the dedication and ingenuity of the Joystream development team in creating a decentralized video platform that empowers creators and users. Through innovative blockchain technology, Joystream redefines the paradigm of online media, offering transparent, inclusive, and rewarding experiences for participants across the globe. As Joystream continues to evolve, it reaffirms its commitment to revolutionizing the way content is created, shared, and monetized in the digital age, ushering in a new era of decentralized innovation and empowerment.

At its core, Joystream embodies the principles of decentralization, transparency, and community-driven governance. Built on blockchain technology, Joystream leverages decentralized consensus mechanisms to ensure the integrity and security of its platform, empowering users to take control of their online experiences. By eliminating intermediaries and gatekeepers, Joystream fosters a level playing field where creators have the autonomy to share their content without restrictions, while users enjoy direct access to a diverse range of high-quality media.

Joystream also offers a range of innovative features and functionalities that differentiate it from traditional video-sharing platforms. From the ability to mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for exclusive content to the issuance of creator tokens that enable revenue sharing and community engagement, Joystream provides creators with powerful tools to monetize their content and build loyal audiences. Joystream's decentralized governance model ensures that decisions regarding platform development and policy are made collaboratively by token holders, fostering a sense of ownership and accountability within the community. As Joystream continues to evolve and expand its capabilities, it remains committed to driving forward the vision of a decentralized, user-centric digital media landscape.

As we look ahead, the Joystream team remains committed to advancing the capabilities and features of the platform, enhancing user experience, and driving widespread adoption of the JOY token. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are grateful for the ongoing support of our community as we continue to revolutionize the way content is created, shared, and monetized on the blockchain.

Website: joystream.org

Twitter: twitter.com/JoystreamDAO

Discord: discord.com/invite/NaNzysB5YZ

Youtube: youtube.com/@joystream8627

Reddit: reddit.com/r/joystream_dao

Github: github.com/Joystream



About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Contact Details: Joystream leet(at)joy.stream XT Exchange Bella Wei Email address: Listing(at)xt.com