CBP K9 Sniffs Out the Illegal Import of Mummified Monkey Remains

BOSTON – On January 8, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intercepted an individual attempting to illegally import four deceased and dehydrated monkeys into the United States via Logan Airport. The individual was returning to the U.S. after a visit from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Upon arrival of foreign flights to Logan Airport, CBP Canine (K9) units will perform a preliminary screening of baggage. During the screening of Delta flight 225 from Paris, CBP K9, Buddey alerted his handler to a specific piece of luggage.