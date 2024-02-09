Acidification and hypoxia in seawater, and pollutant enrichment in the sediments of Qi’ao Island mangrove wetlands, Pearl River Estuary, China

Highlights

Nutrient absorption and consumption in the mangrove forest exhibited a significantly higher nitrogen-to-phosphorus ratio compared to utilized nutrients.

The mangrove forest demonstrated a concerning trend of hypoxia and acidification, with dissolved oxygen saturation reaching a mere 57.0% and pH measuring 7.58 during ebb tides.

The enrichment factors of oils, organic carbon, and sulfide were 4.37, 2.04, and 2.06, respectively, fostering the accumulation of total Hg, Zn, and Cu in the sediments of the mangrove forest.

Abstract

Mangrove forests are crucial in absorbing, storing, and purifying pollutants while maintaining ecological balance. A study was conducted in 2020 to investigate the biogeochemical processes of seawater and sedimentary environmental factors in the Qi’ao Island mangrove wetland. The study comprised two survey sections and ten survey stations within the mangrove forest and 16 large-scale survey stations in the adjacent sea area. During ebb tides, the mean concentrations of inorganic nitrogen and phosphate in Section D1 of the mangrove forest were 0.63 mg/L and 0.003 mg/L, respectively. These levels were significantly lower than the results observed in the adjacent sea area and Section D2 of the mangrove forest during flood tides. The mangrove forest efficiently absorbed and consumed nutrients, with the nitrogen-to-phosphorus ratio of consumed nutrients being notably higher than that typically utilized by plants during growth. We identified various biogeochemical processes, including nitrogen fixation, mineralization, nitrification, and denitrification, occurring within the mangrove forest. Seawater measurements in Section D1 during ebb tides showed the mean pH of 7.58 and dissolved oxygen levels of 4.52 mg/L, resulting in a dissolved oxygen saturation level of only 57.0 %. The low dissolved oxygen levels were attributed to organic matter degradation in the forest. Consequently, the longer the water retention time, the more obvious the trend of hypoxia and acidification was observed. In the adjacent sea area, the sedimentary environment was deemed healthy, with pollutants primarily originating from runoff and ship discharge from waterways and ports. However, within the mangrove forest, the sediments exhibited higher enrichment factors for organic carbon and sulfide, indicating significant pollution compared to the adjacent sea area. The sediments were conducive to the accumulation and burial of total Hg, Zn, and Cu, while other heavy metals did not show prominent deposition and enrichment. Notably, the enrichment factor of oils was as high as 4.37, leading to the formation of an oil pollution zone at the forest edge, and the enrichment of pollutants in sediment may inhibit the growth and expansion of mangroves. Overall, this study shed light on the occurrence of seawater acidification, hypoxia, and the behavior of sediment pollutants within the mangrove forest. The findings provide valuable insights to support efforts aimed at promoting and maintaining the ecosystem health of mangrove forests.

Ma Y., Wang W., Gao F., Yu C., Feng Y., Gao L., Zhou J., Shi H., Liu C., Kong D., Zhang X., Li R. & Xie J., 2024. Acidification and hypoxia in seawater, and pollutant enrichment in the sediments of Qi’ao Island mangrove wetlands, Pearl River Estuary, China. Ecological Indicators 158: 111589. doi: 10.1016/j.ecolind.2024.111589. Article.

