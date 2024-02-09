CBP Increases Appointment Availability for Trusted Traveler Interviews at Michigan Enrollment Centers

A CBP officer interacts with a trusted traveler program participant at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Detroit. CBP has opened additional interview slots across Michigan for conditionally approved program participants.

DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations has opened additional Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) interview slots at enrollment centers across Michigan to better accommodate your scheduling needs.

To check availability at your preferred enrollment location, simply log into your Trusted Traveler account and select “Schedule Appointment” from your account dashboard. From there, you can easily view the expanded availability, and select the interview date and time that suits you best. Enrollment centers are located at Detroit, Romulus, Port Huron, and Sault Ste. Marie ports of entry.

You can access your TTP account dashboard at any time. As an applicant, you can verify your application status, schedule/ manage your interview, and review account notifications. TTP members may continue to utilize their account dashboard to verify their expiration date, update travel documents, renew their membership, and more.

No time to schedule your appointment before traveling internationally? Don’t worry! Enrollment on Arrival (EoA) is a CBP program that allows Global Entry and NEXUS applicants who are conditionally approved to complete their interviews upon arrival into the United States at a designated airport, including those entering the United States via a designated CBP Preclearance location. The EoA program eliminates the need for a Global Entry and NEXUS applicants to schedule an interview at an enrollment center before traveling.

Learn more about Trusted Traveler Programs.

