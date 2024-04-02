Mobility City Holdings Opens Its Savannah GA Showroom Providing Comfort and Convenience to Mobility Impaired Individuals

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City of Savannah GA storefront located at 8108 Abercorn, St SUITE 620, Savannah, GA 31406 Picture of the inside of Mobility City of Savannah Showroom

Franchisee Don Guilbert's 3rd Mobility City territory in Savanah, shows his dedication to improving the lives of others in need of mobility assistance.

BOCA RATON, FL, US, April 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the $8 Bn market for wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, and recliner lift chairs, announces its expansion in the south eastern region with the opening of Mobility City of Savannah showroom. The local franchise will service the GA counties of Chatham, Effingham, Bryan, & Mcintosh, and the Savannah GA Metro."At Mobility City, we are incredibly proud of Don Guilbert's continued success and his unwavering commitment to our mission," said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings, Inc . "His passion for serving others aligns perfectly with our vision of creating inclusive communities where everyone has access to reliable mobility solutions including rental, repair and sales. We are excited to support Don as he expands his reach and positively impacts more lives in Savannah.""Don has demonstrated his entrepreneurial acumen as a multi-unit owner, opening his third territory for residents in Savannah and surrounding areas." said Vincent Barata, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "His passion for improving the quality of life for individuals facing mobility challenges has been evident in his successful operation of two previous Mobility City territories. In a world where profit often takes precedence over social responsibility, Don's dedication to improving the lives of others is truly commendable. "As a franchisee, Guilbert embodies Mobility City's core values of compassion, integrity, and innovation. His dedication to providing personalized solutions tailored to each customer's unique needs has earned him a reputation for excellence in the industry. With the addition of the third territory in Savannah, Guilbert aims to further strengthen Mobility City's presence in the region and continue serving as a trusted partner for those seeking mobility assistance."Expanding into Savannah is not just a business endeavor for me; it's a mission to make a meaningful impact in the lives of people who rely on mobility assistance," said Don Guilbert, multi-unit franchise owner of Mobility City. "I am excited to bring Mobility City's top-quality products and exceptional service to even more individuals in this vibrant community and expect to continue to expand in the future."The new Mobility City territory in Savannah will offer a comprehensive range of products and services, including mobility scooter rentals, wheelchair repairs, and accessibility solutions. Guilbert's team of trained professionals will ensure that customers receive personalized assistance and support to meet their mobility needs effectively.Mobility City stands as a beacon of hope and support for individuals who face mobility challenges, offering a wide range of equipment, sales, rentals, and repair services to enhance their quality of life.About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories with showrooms in over 50 locations in the top markets in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com

Mobility City Explained in 30 Seconds