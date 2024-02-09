When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement

February 8, 2024, Orlando, FL – As a consequence of a recall initiated by a cheese supplier, Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc., Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling two salad kits with condiment packs that contain the recalled cheese, which may pose a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The salad kits being recalled were available for purchase at retail grocery stores in AL, CA, FL, GA, ID, UT and WA in limited quantities. The kits being recalled are Fresh Express Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit and Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit with Use-By Dates ranging from January 6 through February 20, 2024, and include condiment packs with Use-By Dates ranging from February 28 through April 4, 2024.

No other Fresh Express salads or salad kits or condiment packs containing cheese are included in this recall. The safety of Fresh Express lettuces and leafy greens are not a factor in this recall and no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these products. Fresh Express is taking this action upon learning that two salad kits contained condiment packs with cheese toppings that are affected by a recall issued by Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc.

Fresh Express has notified retailers to remove the recalled kits from store shelves and all inventories.

Consumers who may have the recalled salad kits should discard them immediately and not eat them. Consumers who may have kept the condiment packs from the recalled salad kits for possible later use should also discard them immediately and not consume the contents. Refunds are also available at point of sale.

Specific identifying details for the recalled products are listed in the chart below and can be found on the salad bag packaging label or on the condiment pack.

Fresh Express Recalled Salad Kits February 8, 2024

Name of

Product Ounces UPC Package

Code Package Use-By

Dates Condiment Pack

Use-by Dates US Distribution

States Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 10.3 681131305129 G364

G002 1/14/2024

1/17/2024 3/3/2024 AL, FL, GA Fresh Express Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit 12.1 071279309026 S353 to S363

S002 to S033 1/6/2024 to 1/18/2024

1/21/2024 to 2/20/2024 2/28/2024 to 4/4/2024 CA, ID, UT, WA

For questions or to obtain refunds, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

