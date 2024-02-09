Manchin Congratulates FERC Chairman Willie Phillips

Washington, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement in response to Willie Phillips being named Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

“Throughout the last year overseeing a very productive and bipartisan FERC, Chairman Willie Phillips has proven time and time again that he was the right person to lead this ever-important agency from the start. Amid the ongoing need to bolster our energy infrastructure, I have no doubt that Chairman Phillips will continue to lead FERC with his wealth of experience and consensus-building skills to the benefit of our country. I look forward to continuing to work with Chairman Phillips to strive towards an all-of-the-above energy policy that strengthens our national and economic security,” said Chairman Manchin.