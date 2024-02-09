Discover the PONKE(Ponke) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of PONKE(Ponke) on its platform in the Innovation zone and the PONKE/USDT trading pair started from 2024-01-30 10:00 (UTC).



Users can deposit PONKE for trading from 2024-01-29 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for PONKE will open at 2024-01-31 10:00 (UTC)





About PONKE(Ponke)

PONKE is a SLP-20 token deployed on the Solana layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 555.55 million tokens. PONKE represents a distinctive digital asset created on the Solana network, known for its high-speed transactions and low fees. PONKE stands out with its unique approach to tokenomics, catering to the needs of online traders and gaming enthusiasts. The integration of PONKE into major cryptocurrency exchanges, including the recent listing on XT.com, enhances its accessibility to a wider audience.

The PONKE community-driven approach fosters user engagement through innovative features like the 'helmet' tool for community members, creating an interactive ecosystem. The token has gained recognition for its playful defiance, and its presence on XT.com further solidifies its position in the cryptocurrency market.

As of January 2024, PONKE's price reflects a substantial increase, reaching around $0.061, with a remarkable 29.9% surge in 24 hours and an impressive 135.5% rise over the last week. With an active trading volume exceeding $7 million, PONKE continues to witness significant market activity. The listing on XT.com is expected to contribute to the token's liquidity and provide users with more options for trading and investment strategies.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , highlighted the distinctive nature of PONKE as a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, emphasizing the uniqueness it brings to the cryptocurrency landscape. In a statement, Warin stated, "PONKE's listing on XT.com marks an exciting chapter for the Solana blockchain. Meme coins have emerged as a captivating trend, and PONKE's presence adds a playful yet innovative dynamic to our platform. The Solana network's high-speed transactions align seamlessly with the ethos of meme coins, creating an engaging environment for users. We believe in the potential of projects like PONKE to redefine the crypto experience and are proud to facilitate its trading on XT.com."

About Ponke

PONKE, the meme coin project native to the Solana ecosystem, has made a splash in the cryptocurrency community, and its recent listing on XT.com amplifies its presence and potential. As an innovative project inspired by the yellow, often angry monkey, PONKE has rapidly gained popularity, reaching 10,000 users in just 24 hours on December 25, 2023.

Investors now have the opportunity to buy PONKE tokens on XT.com through Raydium's swap feature, allowing seamless transactions with currencies like SOL, USDT, and USDC. The current exchange rate stands at 100 PONKE = 0.000003 SOL, with a modest swap fee of 0.25 PONKE tokens.

The PONKE project is an attractive choice for investors due to its affordable price and the low transaction cost of PONKE tokens, it an ideal investment for those interested in meme coins or new investors looking to dip their toes into the cryptocurrency market. Belonging to the robust Solana ecosystem adds another layer of reliability and infrastructure support to the project, ensuring its stability and growth potential.

Despite being a relatively recent addition to the market, PONKE has demonstrated active market participation, amassing over 4.4 thousand followers on Twitter and more than 2.15 thousand members on Telegram. Its listing on XT.com is expected to further amplify its market presence, providing users with a trusted platform for trading and contributing to the project's continued success in the cryptocurrency landscape.

About XT.COM



Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.



