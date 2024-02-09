SB900 in Sen: Senate Substitute Amendment 1 offered by Senator Tomczyk - 2024-02-09

WISCONSIN, February 9 - An Act to amend 448.05 (2) (a) (intro.), 448.05 (2) (b) (intro.) and 448.974 (1) (a) (intro.); and to create 448.01 (3), 448.02 (4m), 448.04 (1) (br), 448.05 (2m), 448.971 (5) and 448.974 (1) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: provisional licenses to practice medicine and surgery for internationally trained physicians and physician assistants and granting rule-making authority. (FE)