SEIU Local 2: Terminated Java Blend Workers to hold Rally

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Java Blend employees terminated by Java Blend in late January will be holding a community rally outside the café on Saturday.

WHAT: Justice for Terminated Java Blend Employees Rally

WHEN: Saturday February 10, 2024 @ 1 pm (TOMORROW!)

WHERE: Java Blend Café at 6027 North St., Halifax

In addition to worker leaders, several community leaders are expected to speak, including NS NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

BACKGROUND

Nine Java Blend employees, including the four leaders of a union drive, were illegally terminated on January 23 according to an Unfair Labour Practice complaint filed by the Service Employees International Union. The employer’s conduct has all the hallmarks of an orchestrated campaign of retaliation aimed at crushing workers’ rights, according to the complaint.

For more information please visit www.seiulocal2.ca/java-blend-illegally-terminated-union-supporters-according-to-legal-complaint/

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

Media Contact
Diego Mendez | 416-476-7762
dmendez@seiulocal2.ca


